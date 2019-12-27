Previous
Next
by shookchung
45 / 365

27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Shook Chung

@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
I like the shallow depth of field and the shapes of the leaves. FAV
December 28th, 2019  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
December 28th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise