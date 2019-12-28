Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
46 / 365
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shook Chung
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
46
photos
10
followers
8
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
28th December 2019 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Hope D Jennings
ace
Fabulous fungi shot! Love your focus!
December 29th, 2019
CoroJo
ace
Awesome image. Love it.
December 29th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close