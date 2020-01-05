Sign up
Photo 1127
Marvellous Mika
I met her on a wander through the conservation area. Such a good girl!
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
2
0
Jenn
@shutterbugger
6 years and I keep coming back! What a great project full of great people! After 505 days, I think it's time to change my bio!...
1127
photos
137
followers
49
following
308% complete
View this month »
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
dogs
,
portrait”
,
herder
,
doggo
,
“australian
,
“pet
,
shepard”
☠northy
ace
She looks adorable! Great pooch portrait!
January 5th, 2020
Jenn
@northy
thanks lady! Hope you are well
January 5th, 2020
