12 / 365
Black grass
Early morning. Black grass is a troublesome weed in this wheat crop. In a neighbouring field about 20 workers were pulling it out by hand. Unfortunately before I started this 365 project.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
sh
@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found this 365 project and am hoping to make it a record of my year, starting in June 2121. Am...
