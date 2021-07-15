Sign up
36 / 365
Hard heads
A moment of sunshine for the knapweeds. It was so difficult to chose which one photo represented the day. A straight on one of a full head was more beautiful than this.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Sian
@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
Tags
knapweed
,
hardheaded
