Attraction by sianharrison
Attraction

This more gently coloured Scabius grows next to the Knapweed on the verges. It too attracts insects.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Sian

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
Margo ace
Well done
July 16th, 2021  
Sue
You’ve captured the insects well… especially the ladybird..
July 16th, 2021  
