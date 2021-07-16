Sign up
37 / 365
Attraction
This more gently coloured Scabius grows next to the Knapweed on the verges. It too attracts insects.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
2
0
Sian
@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
Tags
insect
ladybird
scabius
Margo
ace
Well done
July 16th, 2021
Sue
You’ve captured the insects well… especially the ladybird..
July 16th, 2021
