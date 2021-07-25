Previous
Next
My beautiful courgette by sianharrison
46 / 365

My beautiful courgette

I have never grown a yellow courgette before. This one is called Orelia and is so prolific. Here it has 10 fruits.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Sh

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year. I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise