Previous
Next
Bedford bridge by sianharrison
57 / 365

Bedford bridge

There are many bridges over the Great Ouse in Bedford.
Nearby is an ancient cast iron dog poo bin entitled ‘dog waste’ - but only one photo to be uploaded for the day
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Sh

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year as I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise