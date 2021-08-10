Previous
The Little Japanese Parasol by sianharrison
The Little Japanese Parasol

This aptly named little fungus is one of my favourites. It is fragile - can you see the grass growing through ? When I went back later to take a better picture it had disappeared.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year as I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
Margo ace
What a sweet find fav
August 10th, 2021  
