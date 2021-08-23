Previous
View from the car park by sianharrison
75 / 365

View from the car park

I couldn’t resist adding this companion to yesterday’s pic. Visible through the rectangular holes in the wall are grey sky, the roof of John Lewis, this wall reflected, the tiled ground floor, the pavement.
23rd August 2021

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year as I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
Photo Details

kali ace
neat
August 23rd, 2021  
