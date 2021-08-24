Previous
Cheery calendula by sianharrison
Cheery calendula

Throughout a grey and chilly August these calendula have brightened up the garden. Popping up all over the place, they are very easy to weed out from the wrong spot.
@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year as I enjoy taking quick snaps with an old iPhone. Thank you for looking.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh yes ! you did spot them growing happily in my photo of the other day - - they are a blessing for colour , as you say -popping all over , but easy to weed out the excess ! Nice shot of their brightness !
August 24th, 2021  
