Previous
Next
Post box and bricks by sianharrison
94 / 365

Post box and bricks

This one is for my friend who likes taking pictures of letterboxes. It is at Ridgmont near Bedford in what was the brick making centre of England.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Sh

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year with snaps taken on an old iPhone. I enjoy seeing your pics and thank...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise