Previous
Next
Farm machinery by sianharrison
96 / 365

Farm machinery

Now harvest is mostly over other implements are being rushed through the village. This pic features the last two of four functions on a parked stubble rotivator. I just liked the shapes.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Sh

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year with snaps taken on an old iPhone. I enjoy seeing your pics and thank...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise