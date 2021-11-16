Previous
The red room by sianharrison
The red room

Circus on the left. Ballet on the right. Laura Knight continues at the MK gallery.
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

@sianharrison
Lesley ace
Super shot. Glad you kept the people in.
November 16th, 2021  
