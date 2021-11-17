Previous
Riding the redways by sianharrison
161 / 365

Riding the redways

Amongst some wonderful modern architecture but as I was with a group on these red cycling/walking paths I didn’t want to hold them up while I took a pic. Does not include the calories added when we stopped for a snack at Camphill !
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

@sianharrison
I am delighted to have found 365 to document my year with snaps taken on an old iPhone. I enjoy seeing your pics and thank...
Lesley ace
Very impressive!
November 17th, 2021  
