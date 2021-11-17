Sign up
161 / 365
Riding the redways
Amongst some wonderful modern architecture but as I was with a group on these red cycling/walking paths I didn't want to hold them up while I took a pic. Does not include the calories added when we stopped for a snack at Camphill !
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
1
0
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Tags
mk
,
redway
Lesley
ace
Very impressive!
November 17th, 2021
