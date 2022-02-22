Previous
Stormy weather by sianharrison
258 / 365

Stormy weather

The river Great Ouse is flooding. I turned this picture of reflections in the wind upside down for a different feel.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Sh

@sianharrison
I am recording my year with snaps taken on a small iPhone. I enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
70% complete

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Superb idea!
February 22nd, 2022  
