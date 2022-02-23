Previous
Ha-ha by sianharrison
259 / 365

Ha-ha

This ha-ha gives the illusion, from the big house right of shot, of an unbroken lawn and field while the hidden ditch is a barrier for animals.

See https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/features/what-is-a-ha-ha
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

