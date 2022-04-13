Previous
Carbon Slowly Turning by sianharrison
Carbon Slowly Turning

Shortlisted for the Turner prize. At MK gallery .
Ingrid Pollard is renowned for using photography as social practice, working with portrait and landscape photography to question our relationship with the natural world and interrogate social constructs such as Britishness, race, sexuality and identity. Working across a remarkable variety of techniques, from photography, printmaking, drawing and installation, to artist’s books, video, audio and sculpture, Pollard’s practice combines meticulous research and experimental creative processes to make art that is at once deeply personal and socially engaged.
@sianharrison
I am recording my year on a small iPhone. I do enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
