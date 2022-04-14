Previous
Next
Ceramic origami by sianharrison
309 / 365

Ceramic origami

Flotilla of Fragility. Ingrid Pollard 2008
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Sh

@sianharrison
I am recording my year on a small iPhone. I do enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise