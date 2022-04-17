Previous
Next
Tanfield monument , Burford, 1625 by sianharrison
312 / 365

Tanfield monument , Burford, 1625

Sir Lawrence and Lady Elizabeth were hated in the community and effigies of them were burnt annually for 200 years
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Sh

@sianharrison
I am recording my year on a small iPhone. I do enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ooh how interesting. I must look it up.
April 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise