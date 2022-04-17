Sign up
312 / 365
Tanfield monument , Burford, 1625
Sir Lawrence and Lady Elizabeth were hated in the community and effigies of them were burnt annually for 200 years
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
1
0
@sianharrison
I am recording my year on a small iPhone. I do enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
Tags
burford
Lesley
ace
Ooh how interesting. I must look it up.
April 17th, 2022
