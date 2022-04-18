Previous
Next
Henry VIII’s barbers tomb , Burford by sianharrison
313 / 365

Henry VIII’s barbers tomb , Burford

It was completed before his death.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Sh

@sianharrison
I am recording my year on a small iPhone. I do enjoy your pics and appreciate any comments on mine.
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful piece of masonry carvings ! So lovely with the Easter flowers !
April 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise