Previous
1.1.2024 by silwiniel
47 / 365

1.1.2024

First day of the year

We played board games with our family.

Dnes bylo tradiční novoroční setkání v Bukovině.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Silwiniel

@silwiniel
My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic. I'm trying to capture little moments in life to preserve memories.
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise