Previous
31.12. by silwiniel
46 / 365

31.12.

Last day of the year

This is the first photo taken by my new mobile phone. I'm quite satisfied with it, it's definitely better quality than my previous phone.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Silwiniel

@silwiniel
My nickname is Silwiniel and I come from the Czech Republic. I'm trying to capture little moments in life to preserve memories.
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise