Previous
Mo by sjgiesman
36 / 365

Mo

Mo is a scaredy cat. We had workers in the house so she's been hiding all day. This is Mo not hiding later in the evening after everyone was long gone.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chrissie
Great shot
May 22nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That is not a happy face though. Apparently Mo did not see a need for any workers in his kingdom, I mean your house! Good shot!
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise