37 / 365
Manhole cover #2 -Pokadots
Now that I've noticed one manhole cover with a date I'm noticing they all have a date. This one has been jazzed up.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
1
0
sj.giesman
@sjgiesman
44
photos
14
followers
17
following
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
31
32
33
34
35
36
7
37
Walks @ 7
ace
Well seen and captured
May 24th, 2024
