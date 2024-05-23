Previous
Manhole cover #2 -Pokadots by sjgiesman
Manhole cover #2 -Pokadots

Now that I’ve noticed one manhole cover with a date I’m noticing they all have a date. This one has been jazzed up.
23rd May 2024

sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
Walks @ 7 ace
Well seen and captured
May 24th, 2024  
