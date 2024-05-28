Previous
Bixby Bridge, CA by sjgiesman
42 / 365

Bixby Bridge, CA

Up until a week ago Highway 1 north of Big Sur was closed due to the road being washing out. It was questionable whether this trip would happen. I'm so thankful the road construction was completed. The views are phenomenal.
28th May 2024

sj.giesman

@sjgiesman
