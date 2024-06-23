Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
23 / 365
White on black velvet
Just as a speck of dust on velvet steals the show, so here the filament on the flower distracts.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
sj.giesman
ace
@sjgiesman
91
photos
17
followers
18
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Latest from all albums
21
64
22
65
66
67
23
68
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Option number 2
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2024 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
I think it led my eye to the top blossom. Beautiful capture.
June 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close