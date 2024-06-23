Previous
White on black velvet by sjgiesman
23 / 365

White on black velvet

Just as a speck of dust on velvet steals the show, so here the filament on the flower distracts.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

sj.giesman

@sjgiesman
I think it led my eye to the top blossom. Beautiful capture.
June 24th, 2024  
