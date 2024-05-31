Flower graffiti

At the top of this hike is the Tin House. It's now burned out and dilapidated. It was built in the

1940's by a wealthy New York State Representative who used two dismantled Richfield Oil gas stations to build it- hence the name "Tin House". Once a work of art, now it's the canvas for some beautiful (and not so beautiful) graffiti. Rumor has it that it was built for his wife but after the first night with all the noise from the metal creaking and popping as the temperature dropped she never went back.