Mystery Embryo
I'm waiting for the "reveal" on 3 sets of vines in my vegetable garden. The mulchers removed the tags so I'm not sure if this is a cuc, zuc, or a "?" I can't remember which other vine plant I bought.
5th June 2024
sj.giesman
ace
@sjgiesman
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th June 2024 12:03pm
Privacy
Public
New Faces
