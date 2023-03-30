Sign up
100 / 365
Spring opening
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Steve Joyce
@sjoyce
John Mather
Very dramatic! Like an alien hand, reaching upwards. The fact that it’s not sharp all the way through is generally good, but the fuzzy bit on the rhs above the first leaf does distract.
March 30th, 2023
Steve Joyce
@jlmather
Agree but it was too windy for focus stacking.
March 30th, 2023
John Mather
@sjoyce
Chop it off and bring it indoors!
March 30th, 2023
