Spring opening by sjoyce
100 / 365

Spring opening

30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Steve Joyce

@sjoyce
27% complete

John Mather
Very dramatic! Like an alien hand, reaching upwards. The fact that it’s not sharp all the way through is generally good, but the fuzzy bit on the rhs above the first leaf does distract.
March 30th, 2023  
Steve Joyce
@jlmather Agree but it was too windy for focus stacking.
March 30th, 2023  
John Mather
@sjoyce Chop it off and bring it indoors!
March 30th, 2023  
