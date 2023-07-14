Previous
catching raindrops by sjoyce
catching raindrops

It was pouring down earlier and this young robin was grabbing raindrops. At least that what it looked like. Probably good practice for getting insects.
14th July 2023

Steve Joyce

@sjoyce
