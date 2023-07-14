Sign up
catching raindrops
It was pouring down earlier and this young robin was grabbing raindrops. At least that what it looked like. Probably good practice for getting insects.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Steve Joyce
@sjoyce
Views
0
365
PENTAX KP
14th July 2023 10:39am
