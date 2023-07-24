Previous
Next
24thJul by sjoyce
173 / 365

24thJul

This tree trunk was picked out by a beam from the setting sun.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Steve Joyce

@sjoyce
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise