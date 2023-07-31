Previous
31stJul by sjoyce
31stJul

King's Norton guillotine lock. An unusual attempt of preventing one canal stealing the water from another. No longer used of course. Had to have a trip down the "weed hatch" just after taking this to get a branch out of the rudder.
31st July 2023

Steve Joyce

@sjoyce
