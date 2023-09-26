Previous
patterns of autumn by sjoyce
202 / 365

patterns of autumn

Picked a nice spot to moor up for the day. After a morning of torrential rain, it is nice to get some sun.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Steve Joyce

@sjoyce
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise