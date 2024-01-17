Previous
Chaos and memories in one shot by skuland
17 / 365

Chaos and memories in one shot

My refrigerator is dying slowly...the pictures remind me of the good days and how much things have changed...slow and steady the world around me is changing and pulling me with it regardless of if I want to or not.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Shathiyah K

@skuland
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise