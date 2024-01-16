Previous
Good morning sunshine by skuland
Good morning sunshine

Start of the new work week...everywhere in the USA, it's freezing, in Miami we are having a heat wave...welcome to the era of global warming.
16th January 2024

Shathiyah K

@skuland
