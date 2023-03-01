Previous
59 by slaabs
59 / 365

59

Rain today so no walk. I have a photo of a treat we had at the office today for lunch - the Maine Lobster Food Truck came by. Being from the East Coast but living in Texas, this was a welcome site.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

slaabs

