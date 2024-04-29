Sign up
Going out for food
This hawk was just leaving his nest, presumably to go find food for the female who is thought to be sitting on eggs.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Tags
365project
