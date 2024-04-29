Previous
Going out for food by slaabs
118 / 365

Going out for food

This hawk was just leaving his nest, presumably to go find food for the female who is thought to be sitting on eggs.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
32% complete

