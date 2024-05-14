Previous
trying to hide by slaabs
133 / 365

trying to hide

This yellow warbler was trying to hide from me. I did manage to catch him out in the (mostly) open.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
36% complete

amyK ace
Warblers are tough to keep up with…nice shot!
May 15th, 2024  
