136 / 365
Hotel wildlife
This guy was sitting on the outdoor couch at the hotel.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
1
1
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Tags
365project
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
May 19th, 2024
