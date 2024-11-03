Previous
checking things out by slaabs
203 / 365

checking things out

I managed to get out after the rain today. Looks like this house finch is checking out his seed situation.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Wonderful capture! I love finches!
November 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise