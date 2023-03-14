Sign up
Yesterday it was the Blue Jay and blossoms, today the Titmouse was checking out the spring blossoms.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
2
2
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
445
photos
17
followers
14
following
Tags
365project
Milanie
ace
They're such smooth looking birds - a nice contrast against the pink flowers
March 15th, 2023
amyK
ace
Great setting
March 15th, 2023
