Previous
Next
90 by slaabs
90 / 365

90

This little winter wren will be leaving soon. He's very active and hides in the brush, so was happy to get this photo of him.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise