Previous
The ruby crown by slaabs
21 / 365

The ruby crown

Finally got a photo of this Kinglet flashing his ruby crown. Now that I have satisfied my own photographic challenge, I can stop following this bird all over the park. lol
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise