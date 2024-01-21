Sign up
21 / 365
The ruby crown
Finally got a photo of this Kinglet flashing his ruby crown. Now that I have satisfied my own photographic challenge, I can stop following this bird all over the park. lol
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Tags
365project
,
rubycrownedkinglet
