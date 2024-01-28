Previous
Gobble, Gobble by slaabs
28 / 365

Gobble, Gobble

Caught a wild turkey in the morning light. Just wish he would have stepped out from behind that weed.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Milanie ace
Great colors and feather detail
January 29th, 2024  
