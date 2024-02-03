Previous
Just going to look cute by slaabs
34 / 365

Just going to look cute

This yellow rumped warbler stopped to pose for the camera.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
amyK ace
Nice! Super clarity.
February 4th, 2024  
