Rainbow moon by slaabs
57 / 365

Rainbow moon

Snapped this with my phone on the way to work this morning. The moon has a rainbow around it.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

slaabs

ace
@slaabs
Milanie ace
Really nice shot
February 28th, 2024  
