Previous
62 / 365
cute bird
Even though the leaf is in the way, I like how this came out. It sort of looks like he is peeking around the leaf.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Tags
365project
