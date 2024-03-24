Previous
Feeding time by slaabs
Feeding time

Blue bird bringing bug to the nest.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful catch! Love the way the darkness of the hole makes the head stand out.
March 24th, 2024  
