67 / 365
All Aces - Felix #25 + April Words
I'm actually using this photo for both my single subject and my April Words challenge. Today's April Word was Ace.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
slaabs
ace
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
0
Challenges
iPhone 15 Pro
25th April 2024 8:12pm
april24words
,
30-shots2024
